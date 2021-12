1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street on Thursday with investors monitoring the spread of the virus and the steps governments were taking to restrain it. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained nearly 1 percent. The Dow Jones gained nearly 2 percent. And S&P 500 rose 1.5 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading mixed on Friday morning as investors monitored the situation surrounding the Omicron variant of coronavirus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined half a percent. Japan's Nikkei index was trading flat-to-negative. Chinese blue chips were flat-to-positive. And South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.3 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over 0.13 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares closed over 1 percent higher on Thursday as Sensex closed above the 58,000-level for the first time since November 25. The Sensex rose 700 points to 58,461. And the Nifty50 index settled at 17,400, up 230 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices settled 1 percent higher on Thursday, after a day of wild swings on account of OPEC sticking to its plans to boost output slowly. While the prices declined $1 after the announcement, they recovered soon enough. In the US session, the US oil benchmark was trading at $66.50 and Brent crude was up to $69.67. On Friday, in the Asia session, US oil was trading at $66.96, while Brent crude rose to $70.05, steadily rising.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 12 paise lower to 75.03 Thursday weighed by uncertainties over Omicron variant. Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.01 percent to 96.03.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Thursday lost over Rs 450 to Rs 47,872 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December declined nearly Rs 1,80 to Rs 61,307 per kilogram. Both precious metals were rising in the international market on Friday, with gold at $1,771 and silver at $22.34 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin declined 1 percent to trade at $56,500 on Friday morning after losing over 3 percent in the past seven days. Ether prices also declined 2 percent to $4,510.



8 / 10 Credit card spending: Credit card spending in India witnessed a surge over the past six months, thanks to the festive season, a report by Motilal Oswal showed. The spending rate has also increased to 25 percent in October from 3.2 percent in September 2021.



9 / 10 Omicron in India: Two cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were discovered in Karnataka, India, the health ministry informed Thursday.