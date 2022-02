1 / 10 Wall Street: Wall Street closed higher Monday, but logged worst monthly gains since pandemic. S&P 500 rose nearly 2 percent, Dow Jones rose over 1 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose over 3.4 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were trading mixed Tuesday tracking stocks on Wall Street as they surged for the second session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan surged 0.1 percent. Shares in Japan advanced over 1 percent. Chinese blue chips were down 1 percent. Hong Kong’s HSI surged over 1 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.9 percent. Elsewhere in Australia, stocks jumped 0.3 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian share market closed higher on Monday after the release of Economic Survey 2021-22. Sensex rose 800 points to 58,014 and the Nifty50 index settled at 17,340, up over 237 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices rose Monday to end January with biggest monthly gain in a year, boosted by supply shortages and political tensions in Europe and Middle East. On Tuesday, Brent crude was flat at $91.21 and the US oil was 0.4 percent up at $88.49.



5 / 10 Rupee: Rupee logged the best day in 12 weeks Monday, rising 42 paise to close at 74.65 in line with positive regional currencies and buoyant domestic equities. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell 0.27 percent to 97 Monday.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Monday rose by Rs 40 to Rs 47,585 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in March declined by over Rs 85 to Rs 61,034 per kilogram. On Tuesday, both precious metals were rising in the international spot market, with gold at $1,797 and silver at $22.47 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Cryptos finished a bad month on a high note, surging at the last count. Bitcoin prices were surging 4 percent in the last 24 hours to $38,390, having risen over 6 percent in the last week. Altcoins followed, with Ether prices rising 5 percent to $2,690.



8 / 10 Economic Survey 2022: The Economic Survey 2021-22, tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, has projected India's growth for the financial year 2023 at 8-8.5 percent. The FY22 GDP growth is seen at 9.2 percent. Continue reading



9 / 10 GDP data: Indian economy contracted by 6.6 percent in 2020-21 as against the earlier estimate of 7.3 percent decline, the data from National Statistical Office (NSO) showed. Continue reading