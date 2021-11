1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks steadied on Wall Street Monday following the slide brought by the discovery of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose nearly 2 percent whereas the Dow Jones gained over 0.5 percent. And S&P 500 rose over 1 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares rose Tuesday morning with Japan leading as investors reacted to the release of Chinese factory activity data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading almost 1 percent higher. Japan's Nikkei index gained over 1 percent. Chinese blue chips were up over 0.3 percent. But South Korea’s Kospi declined almost half a percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over 1 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares recouped initial losses to close higher Monday. The Sensex rose 150 points to 57,260. And the Nifty50 index settled at 17,053, up 30 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices climbed over 1 percent Tuesday, extending the rebound as investors believed the oil cartel would hold off the crude supply. The US oil benchmark was trading at $70.84 and Brent crude futures were down to $74.46.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 18 paise lower at 75.07 Monday, sliding to 5-week low on fresh Covid worries. Meanwhile, the dollar index up 0.11 percent to 96.19.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Monday rose marginally to Rs 47,960 per 10 grams. However, Silver futures declined nearly Rs 500 to Rs 62,965 per kilogram. Both precious metals were rising in the international market Tuesday, with gold at $1,789 and silver at $22.93 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin declined slightly to trade at $57,430 Tuesday morning after rising nearly 1 percent in the past seven days, according to data from coinmarketcap.com. Ether price rose over 4 percent to $4,486.



8 / 10 India GDP forecast: India Ratings expects the Indian economy to grow 8.3 percent in Q2 and close the year with 9.4 percent in FY'22. This is 10 bps lower than the consensus forecast. Continue reading



9 / 10 Inflation: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that the appearance of a new COVID-19 variant could slow the economy and hiring, while also raising uncertainty about inflation. Continue reading