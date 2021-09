1 / 10 1. Wall Street: Stocks wound up a mixed bag on Wall Street Monday as losses for several Big Tech companies checked gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 percent, as did a measure of small-company stocks.









2 / 10 2. Asian shares: Stocks in Asia-Pacific largely declined in Tuesday morning trade. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.81 percent. Mainland Chinese stocks declined, with the Shanghai composite down 0.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index outperformed regionally as it gained 0.68 percent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.72 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia dipped 0.28 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.29 percent lower.









3 / 10 3. Sensex, Nifty: Indian equity benchmark indices closed flat Monday but managed to scale record highs, amid volatility as IT stocks dragged while autos, banks, and Reliance Industries lend support to the indices. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at a record high of 60,077, as it rose 30 points and the Nifty50 index ended 2 points higher at 17,855.









4 / 10 4. Crude oil: Oil prices hit three-year highs Monday, having climbed around $9 a barrel over September. US crude futures settled up 2 percent to $75.45 per barrel. Brent crude futures settled at $79.53 per barrel, up 1.8 percent.









5 / 10 5. Rupee: The rupee dropped by 15 paise to close at 73.83 against the US dollar on Monday as a stronger greenback against key rivals and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. The dollar index rose by 0.11 percent to 93.42.









6 / 10 6. Gold: Gold on Monday rose marginally by Rs 76 to Rs 45,995 per 10 grams following healthy global trends. Silver also jumped Rs 650 to Rs 59,955 per kg. In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,752 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.65 per ounce.









7 / 10 7. Cryptocurrencies: Cryptocurrency investment products and funds posted inflows for a sixth consecutive week, as investors viewed recent regulatory challenges in the sector as buying opportunities, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Bitcoin was last down 3.7 percent at $42,609.









8 / 10 8. Economy: Rating agency ICRA on Monday revised up its 2021-22 real GDP growth estimate for India to 9 percent from the earlier 8.5 percent. Continue reading









9 / 10 9. SEBI: Asset management companies (AMCs) need to perform a self-assessment of their risk management framework and practices and submit a report to Sebi along with the roadmap for implementation of the framework, Sebi said in a circular. Continue reading