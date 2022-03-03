10 things you need to know: Indian shares are likely to start on a positive note on Thursday, amid a mixed set of global cues. While the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on milder interest rates is encouraging, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine will weigh on the overall sentiments. The Singapore Exchange-traded Nifty50 futures rose 0.2 percent to 16,652 as of 7:39 am on Thursday, indicating a positive start for Dalal Street. Here are the top 10 cues to know before the opening bell today: