Wall Street: Stocks ended another choppy trading day mostly higher on Wall Street, enough to break a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500. The S&P 500, and the Nasdaq rose 0.3 and 0.7 percent, respectively, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed flat.









Asian equities: Asian shares rose Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.35 percent higher. Japan's Nikkei index surged a percent higher. Chinese blue chips were flat. And South Korea's Kospi advanced over 1 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose 0.81 percent.









D-Street: The Indian shares scaled fresh peaks Wednesday led by buying across the sectors. Sensex closed 488 points higher at 60,737, and the Nifty50 index surged 169 points to end at 18,161.









Crude oil: Oil prices eased on Wednesday on worries that crude demand growth would slow, which ate into recent gains that had brought prices to multi-year highs in recent sessions. US crude futures fell to $80.44. Brent crude futures fell to $83.18.









Rupee: The rupee rebounded by 15 paise to end at 75.37 against the US currency on Wednesday. The dollar index fell 0.27 percent to 94.26.









Gold: Gold futures on MCX Tuesday rose by Rs 689 to Rs 47,198 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December surged Rs 1254 to Rs 61,586 per kilogram. In the international market, gold traded in the red at USD 1,791 per ounce and silver declined to USD 23.03 per ounce.









Bitcoin: Bitcoin jumped 3 percent Thursday morning and was trading above $58,000-level. It is up almost 7 percent for the week. Ether prices surged nearly 3 percent as it traded at $3,619, up over 3 percent for the week.









Growth expectations: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said she expects the economic growth next year to be in the range of 7.5-8.5 percent.









Global tax regime: India is unlikely to revise its digital tax regime even after it agreed to overall tax norms along with 135 OECD nations. These countries including India had agreed on the global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent and doing away with digital taxes.