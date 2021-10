1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, with S&P 500 rising for the fifth straight session to 0.7 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose 0.7, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent.









2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares rose mostly Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.29 percent higher. Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.6 percent. Chinese blue chips declined 0.23 percent higher. And South Korea’s Kospi rose marginally. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose nearly 1 percent.









3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian share reversed morning gains to end lower Tuesday. Sensex closed 50 points lower at 61,716, and the Nifty50 index declined 58 points to end at 18,418.









4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices declined Wednesday morning after hitting multi-year highs Tuesday. US crude futures were declined 0.3 percent to $82.65. And Brent crude futures were also down over 0.4 percent to $84.74.









5 / 10 Rupee: The currency markets were closed Tuesday on the account of Id-E-Milad.









6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Tuesday rose marginally by Rs 9 to Rs 47,291 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December rose over Rs 1100 to Rs 63,266 per kilogram. In the international market, gold surged to USD 1,772 per ounce and silver declined to USD 23.74 per ounce.









7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin rose over 3 percent Wednesday morning and was trading at $63,855, a six-month high. It is up almost 13 percent for the week. Ether prices also rose nearly 2 percent as it traded at $3,864, up over 10 percent for the week.









8 / 10 Moody's on banking system: Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday raised the outlook for the Indian banking system to 'stable' from 'negative' citing moderate deterioration of asset quality since the onset of the pandemic and likely pick-up in credit growth with economic recovery.









9 / 10 Tobacco taxation: The government has constituted an expert panel on future taxation policy for tobacco. It will develop a comprehensive tax policy on the products from the point of view of public health.