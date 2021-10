1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks gave up gains in the last hour and closed lower on Wall Street Wedne sday . The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped marginally, S&P 500 declined half a percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7 percent.









2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were mixed Thursday morning following overnight losses on Wall Street . MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.06 percent lower . Japan's Nikkei index lost almost a percent. Chinese blue chips were also trading half a percent lower . And South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.20 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares lost over 0.20 percent.









3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares broke winning streak of two sessions and declined over half a percent Wednesday. Sensex closed over 200 points lower at 61,143 , and the Nifty50 index declined over 57 points to close at 18,210.









4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices declined over 1-2 percent Wednes day after the US stockpiles rose more than expected, even as fuel inventories emptied further. The US crude futures were last trading over 2 percent lower at $80.97. And Brent crude futures fell to $82.67.









5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 7 paise lower at 75.03 Wednes day on the back of muted trend in domestic equities and dollar demand from importers . Meanwhile, the dollar index was up 0.02 percent to 93.97.









6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Wednes day rose over Rs 130 to Rs 47,813 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December also rose over Rs 180 to Rs 64,989 per kilogram. In the international market, gold rose to USD 1,799 per ounce and silver declined to USD 24.105 per ounce.









7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin lost further ground Thursday morning as it declined nearly 3 percent to trade at $58,000. It is down almost 10 percent for the week. Ether prices also decreased by 4 percent to $3,984.









8 / 10 Oil imports: India's crude oil imports in September hit a five-month high, government data showed on Wednesday, as a pick-up in economic activity and mobility led to higher fuel demand. Continue reading









9 / 10 Economic Advisory Council: The government on Wednesday reconstituted the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) for a period of two years after its term came to an end last month. Bibek Debroy will remain the chairman of the Council. Continue reading