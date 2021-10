1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday with modest gains, pushing S&P 500 and Dow Jones to record highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.1 percent, S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose marginally.









2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were mixed Wednesday morning following overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.20 percent higher. Japan's Nikkei index lost almost half a percent. Chinese blue chips were also trading lower. And South Korea’s Kospi declined half a percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares also lost over 0.20 percent.









3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares jumped on Tuesday and closed almost half a percent higher. Sensex jumped over 380 points to 61,350 and the Nifty50 index advanced over 140 points to end at 18,268.









4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices declined Wednesday after data showed crude oil stockpiles rising. US crude futures were lower at $84.39. Brent crude futures fell to $86.15.









5 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Tuesday lost over Rs 370 to Rs 48,200 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December also lost over Rs 1,125 to Rs 66,139 per kilogram. In the international market, gold declined to USD 1,790 per ounce and silver declined to USD 24.05 per ounce.









6 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 12 paise higher at 74.96 on Tuesday tracking positive trend in equities and losses in crude oil. Meanwhile, the dollar index was down 0.01 percent to 93.80.









7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin declined nearly 4 percent to trade at $60,606 Wednesday morning. It is down almost 5 percent for the week. Ether prices also lost 1.5 percent to $4,163.









8 / 10 Private banks: Almost all major private banks have reported their Q2FY22 earnings and profitability and asset quality have shown significant improvement across the board.









9 / 10 Reliance BP: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp's fuel and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), on Tuesday launched its first mobility station at Navi Mumbai's Navde.