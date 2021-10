1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday with indexes notching record highs on account of better-than-expected earnings. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.9 percent, S&P 500 rose half a percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 percent.









2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares rose Tuesday morning following overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.25 percent higher. Japan's Nikkei index rose almost 2 percent. Chinese blue chips were also trading higher. And South Korea’s Kospi advanced half a percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over 0.21 percent.









3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares made a comeback on Monday after four sessions of decline. Sensex closed over 145 points higher at 60,967, and the Nifty50 index rose over 10 points to end at 18,125.









4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices climbed to multi-year highs on Monday as tight supply strengthened demand. On Tuesday morning though, prices were flat. US crude futures were flat at $83.62 and Brent crude futures fell to $85.92.









5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 18 paise higher at 75.08 on Monday on the back of spike in crude prices. Meanwhile, the dollar index was up 0.13 percent to 93.76.









6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Monday rose over Rs 400 to Rs 47,797 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December also rose over Rs 450 to Rs 65,656 per kilogram. In the international market, gold surged to USD 1,807 per ounce and silver declined to USD 24.53 per ounce.









7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin rose nearly 2 percent to trade at $62,760 Tuesday morning. It is up almost 1.5 percent so far this week. Ether prices also rose 3 percent to $4,231.









8 / 10 FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reviewed the progress of capital expenditure by the civil aviation ministry and the telecom department and asked them to expedite projects.









9 / 10 HDFC Bank: Fairtrade regulator CCI on Monday approved HDFC Bank's acquisition of 4.99 percent shareholding in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company.