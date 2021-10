1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday with S&P 500 beating the record high it set in September as it rose 0.3 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose half a percent, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 percent.









2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares rose Friday morning following overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded flat. Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.8 percent. Chinese blue chips were also trading higher. And South Korea’s Kospi advanced marginally. Elsewhere, Australian shares slipped over 0.1 percent.









3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares declined for the third straight day Thursday. Sensex closed over 336 points lower at 60,923, and the Nifty50 index declined over 88 points to end at 18,178.









4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices tumbled Thursday as a forecast of warm winters in the US put brakes on a rally that sent Brent surging to $86. US crude futures were flat at $82.50. And Brent crude futures fell to $84.61.









5 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Thursday rose over Rs 110 to Rs 47,499 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December slumped over Rs 670 to Rs 65,607 per kilogram. In the international market, gold surged to USD 1,785 per ounce and silver declined to USD 24.21 per ounce.









6 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 1 paise higher Thursday amid a bearish trend in equities. Meanwhile, the dollar index was up 0.09 percent to 93.64.









7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin took a breather from its recent rally and declined nearly 3 percent to trade at $62,800 Friday morning. It is up almost 9 percent for the week. Ether prices also rose slipped 2 percent to $4,120.









Energy prices: If the prices of energy keep rising and passing these unprecedented levels, they will impact even undermine economic recovery, Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas told CNBC-TV18.









Dearness Allowance: Dearness Allowance (DA) has been hiked 3 percent for the central government employees with effect from July 1, 2021.