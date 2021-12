1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday, erasing earlier gains after the first case of Omicron was found in the US. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost nearly 2 percent. And the Dow Jones and S&P 500 declined over 1 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares fell Thursday morning as investors worried about the Omicron variant of coronavirus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed earlier losses to trade 0.2 percent higher. Japan's Nikkei index lost 0.4 percent. Chinese blue chips were flat-to-negative. And South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.2 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares slid over 0.4 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares made a comeback Wednesday as indices closed over 1 percent higher. The Sensex rose over 620 points to 57,684. And the Nifty50 index settled at 17,166, up 180 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices surged 1 percent Thursday, recovering the overnight losses after an American official said the country was considering tools to lower energy prices. Investors also worried after an OPEC+ document showed the cartel forecasting a bigger oil surplus in the new year than previously thought. However, they recovered losses, as the US oil benchmark traded at $66.08 and Brent crude futures was down to $69.33.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 22 paise higher at 74.91 on Wednesday as positive macro data and weak American currency boosted investor optimism. Meanwhile, the dollar index was down 0.02 percent to 96.01 on Thursday morning.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Wednesday rose marginally by Rs 65 to Rs 47,805 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December declined nearly Rs 1,000 to Rs 62,287 per kilogram. Both precious metals were trading mixed in the international market Thursday, with gold at $1,782 and silver at $23.315 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin was flat at $57,000-level Thursday morning after losing over 1 percent in the past seven days. However, Ether prices declined by 2 percent to $4,607. The coin has risen over 6 percent in the past week.



8 / 10 November PMI: India's manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in 10 months in November. Compiled by IHS Markit, the Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 57.6 in November from 55.9 in October. The reading was the highest since January. Continue reading



9 / 10 Merchandise exports: India's merchandise exports rose 26.49 percent year-on-year to $29.88 billion in November on better performance by key sectors, while the trade deficit hit a record high of $23.27 billion as imports of crude oil and gold spiked. Continue reading