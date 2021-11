1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Monday, enough to mark record highs for the benchmarks. Dow Jones closed over 0.3 percent higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 also rose 0.1 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were mixed Tuesday morning following overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.08 percent. Chinese blue chips were 0.3 percent higher. And South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.24 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares also declined 0.12 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: Indian shares closed higher Monday with broader markets outperforming benchmarks. The Sensex closed over 477 points higher at 60,545. And the Nifty50 index surged over 150 points to end at 18,068.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices continued rising on Tuesday. The US oil benchmark rose to $81.96 and Brent crude futures surged to $83.47.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 43 paise higher at 74.03 Monday, supported by Fed’s dovish outlook and positive trend in equities. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell 0.04 percent to 94.28.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX rose nearly Rs 80 to Rs 47,972 per 10 grams on Monday. Silver futures for delivery in December also rose over Rs 590 to Rs 64,332 per kilogram. In the international market, gold declined to USD 1,826 per ounce and silver rose to USD 24.505 per ounce, respectively.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin rose to an all-time high of $67,488 Tuesday morning, rising over 3 percent. It is up over 10 percent for the week. Ether prices also rose to lifetime highs of $4,792, climbing 2 percent in the last 24 hours.



8 / 10 Crypto bill: The government is likely to move the cryptocurrency bill at the start of the winter session of Parliament, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Monday. While the earlier draft had proposed a ban on cryptos, work is on to modify it now, they said. Continue reading



9 / 10 FPIs: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said FPIs have been permitted to invest in debt securities issued by Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). Continue reading