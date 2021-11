1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after a day of wobbly trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5 percent whereas the Dow Jones gained 0.5 percent. And S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were mixed Wednesday morning as investors monitored US treasury yields. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading 0.2 percent lower. Japan's Nikkei index lost 0.6 percent. Chinese blue chips were flat. And South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.06 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over 0.06 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares made a comeback on Tuesday led by gains in financials, oil and gas, and metal shares. The Sensex rose 198 points to 58,664 and the Nifty50 index settled at 17,503, up 85 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices declined Wednesday after the United States announced releasing millions of barrels of oil in coordination with other countries to try to cool prices after the OPEC+ producers repeatedly ignored calls for raising output. The US oil benchmark was trading at $78.46 and Brent crude futures was down to $82.06.



5 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Tuesday lost over Rs 500 to Rs 47,923 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December declined nearly Rs 1,990 to Rs 64,571 per kilogram. Both precious metals were rising in the international market on Wednesday, with gold at $1,790 and silver at $23.515 per ounce.



6 / 10 Rupee: The rupee recovered most of its initial losses to close 3 paise down at 74.42 against the US dollar on Tuesday helped by a positive trend in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin rose over 1 percent to trade at $57,000 on Wednesday morning after losing over 4 percent in the past seven days. Ether prices also rose over 4 percent to $4,330.



8 / 10 India's crude oil reserves: India plans to release about 5 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency stockpile in tandem with the US, Japan and other major economies to cool prices, a top government official said on Tuesday. Continue reading



9 / 10 India's GDP: India’s GDP will grow at 8.5 percent in 2021-22 and will accelerate further to 9.8 percent in 2022-23, Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday. Continue reading