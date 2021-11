1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday ending the longest winning streak in two years. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 declined 0.6 and 0.4 percent, respectively. DJIA fell over 0.3 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were mixed Wednesday morning as investors await US and China inflation numbers. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei index lost 0.03 percent. Chinese blue chips were down 0.4 percent. And South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.6 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over 0.14 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: Indian shares declined Tuesday, even though midcaps rose almost a percent. The Sensex tumbled over 110 points to 60,433. And the Nifty50 index declined over 25 points to end at 18,044.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices rose to two-week high Tuesday after United States lifted travel restrictions even as supply remained tight. At 7:20 am, the US oil benchmark rose 0.6 percent to $84.69 and Brent crude futures rose 0.8 percent to $85.45.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 1 paise higher at 74.02 Tuesday amid a lacklustre trend in domestic equities. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell 0.13 percent to 93.93.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Tuesday rose over Rs 280 to Rs 48,018 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December declined over Rs 260 to Rs 64,881 per kilogram. In the international market, gold declined to USD 1,830 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.315 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin declined slightly Wednesday morning but traded above $67,000. It is up over 6 percent for the week. Ether prices also declined 1 percent to $4,730, yet remained close to all-time highs.



8 / 10 Government borrowing: Excise duty cut on diesel and petrol prices will burden the government's coffers, but it has no plans to increase the borrowing immediately, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told CNBC-TV18. Continue reading



9 / 10 Russell Napier: Financial historian Russell Napier is of the view that gold is the asset for long-term financial repression, but equities could well be gold for the next few years. He also mentioned that he doesn't expect inflation to be transient as the US Fed and many other central bankers see it. Continue reading