1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday pushing Dow Jones to close above 36,000 for first time, almost half a percent higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose 0.3 percent and S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were mixed Wednesday morning following overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading flat-to-positive. Japan's Nikkei index lost 0.4 percent. Chinese blue chips were flat. And South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.4 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over 1.4 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares closed a volatile session lower on Tuesday, even though broader markets rose almost a percent higher. The Sensex tumbled over 109 points to 60,029. And the Nifty50 index declined over 40 points to end at 17,889.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices declined 1 percent Wednesday as data pointed to a big build in crude oil in the United States. The US oil benchmark declined 1.5 percent to $82.66 and Brent crude futures declined 1.14 percent to $83.72.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 19 paise higher to 74.68 Tuesday supported by foreign inflows amid a lacklustre trend in domestic equities. Meanwhile, the dollar index was up 0.06 percent to 93.94.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Tuesday lost over Rs 290 to Rs 47,903 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December declined over Rs 1,500 to Rs 64,791 per kilogram. In the international market, both gold declined to USD 1,786 per ounce and silver rose to USD 23.535 per ounce, respectively.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin rose nearly 3 percent to trade above $63,000 Wednesday morning. It is up over 4 percent for the week. Ether prices also rose 6 percent to $4,600.



8 / 10 FII investors: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have offloaded Rs 5,476 crore worth of shares in November already. This comes on the heels of net sales of Rs 13,550 crore last month—the highest single month net sales since March 2020. Continue reading



9 / 10 RBI: Reserve Bank Deputy Governor M K Jain on Tuesday said lenders need to design appropriate governance standards and implement internal controls to be worthy of the public trust. Continue reading