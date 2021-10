1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday with indexes notching more record highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.4 percent, S&P 500 rose 1 percent. And the Dow Jones Industrial Average was shy of a record high but rose 0.7 percent.









2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares had a positive start but declined Friday morning following overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.32 percent lower. Japan's Nikkei index lost 0.71 percent. Chinese blue chips were down 0.23 percent. And South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.75 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares also lost over 0.65 percent.









3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian shares had their worst day in six months on Thursday, ahead of monthly derivatives expiry. The Sensex tumbled over 1158 points to 59,984. And the Nifty50 index declined over 353 points to end at 17,857.









4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices declined Thursday, but settled off-two week lows. On Friday morning though, the US oil benchmark was trading flat. US crude futures were at $82.88. And Brent crude futures rose 0.25 percent to $84.53.









5 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Thursday rose marginally to Rs 47,962 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December declined over Rs 230 to Rs 65,165 per kilogram. In the international market, both gold and silver declined to USD 1,798 per ounce and USD 24.075 per ounce, respectively.









6 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 11 paise higher to 74.92 Thursday despite massive sell-off in equities as easing oil prices lent support to the currency. Meanwhile, the dollar index was up 0.11 percent to 93.89.









7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin rose nearly 5 percent to trade above $61,000 Friday morning. It is down almost 1.5 percent for the week. Ether prices also rose 10 percent to $4,371.









8 / 10 GST compensation: The government has released a balance amount of Rs 40,000 crore to states and union territories (UTs) with legislature under the back-to-back loan facility in-lieu of GST compensation. Continue reading









9 / 10 Indian equities: Morgan Stanley has downgraded Indian equities to 'equal weight' from 'overweight' citing expensive valuations.