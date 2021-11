1 / 10 Wall Street: Stocks closed with scant gains on Wall Street Wednes day after another day of wobbly trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.4 percent whereas the Dow Jones gained 0.1 percent. S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were mixed Thurs day morning as investors reacted to Bank of Korea’s decision to announce interest rate hike. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading half a percent lower. Japan's Nikkei index gained 0.8 percent. Chinese blue chips were flat. And South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.38 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over 0.04 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: The Indian market erased gains in the last hour of the session and ended lower Wednesday. The Sensex tumbled over 320 points to 58,340. And the Nifty50 index settled at 17,415, declining over 90 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices steadied Wednes day as investors questioned the effectiveness of US-led oil release from strategic reserves . The US oil benchmark was last trading at $78.50 and Brent crude futures were at $82.42.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 2 paise up at 74.40 Wednes day as exporters’ dollar sales helped offset elevated crude oil prices . Meanwhile, the dollar index advanced 0.22 percent to 96.70.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Wednesday closed flat at Rs 47,434 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December also rose marginally to Rs 62,509 per kilogram. Both precious metals were up over half a percent in the international market Thursday, with gold at $1,792 and silver at $23.65 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin rose over 1 percent to trade at $57,800 Thurs day morning after losing over 4 percent in the past seven days. Ether prices also rose marginally to $4,326.



8 / 10 GDP: India’s GDP showed an expansion of 7.8 percent on a year-on-year basis for the September 2021 quarter, a report by the economists of HDFC Bank said. Real GDP will grow 9.4 percent in FY22 and decelerate to 7.5 percent for FY23 as the base effect wears off. Continue reading



9 / 10 FOMC meeting minutes: Federal Reserve officials said the central bank would not hesitate to take appropriate actions to address inflation pressures, as per the minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday. While they maintained the inflation is transitory, they acknowledged the rise in prices was greater than expected.