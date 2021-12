1 / 10 Wall Street: Losses deepened on Wall Street Tues day after Federal Reserve said it will consider withdrawing support from the economy sooner than expected. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost over 1.5 percent. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell nearly 2 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities: Asian shares were mixed Wednes day morning as investors stateside monitored the risks of the Omicron variant. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading 0.6 percent higher. Japan's Nikkei index gained 0.3 percent. Chinese blue chips were flat. And South Korea’s Kospi rose over 1 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares were down over 0.61 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: Indian shares closed a volatile session lower, with auto, media, metal, and financial shares dragging the indices. The Sensex tumbled 195 points to 57,064 and the Nifty50 index settled at 16,983, down 70 points.



4 / 10 Crude oil: Oil prices tumbled again Tuesday after vaccine maker Moderna cast doubt on the efficacy of vaccines against the Omicron variant . The prices recovered Wednesday, with t he US oil benchmark trading 2 percent higher at $67.37 and Brent crude futures flat at $70.57.



5 / 10 Rupee: The rupee closed 6 paise lower at 75.13 Tues day as concerns about the Omicron variant of coronavirus grew . The currency has been under pressure over the last three sessions. Meanwhile, the dollar index fell 0.68 percent to 95.69.



6 / 10 Gold: Gold futures on MCX Tuesday lost over Rs 150 to Rs 47,990 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December declined nearly Rs 50 to Rs 62,436 per kilogram. Both precious metals were trading mixed in the international market on Wednesday, with gold at $1,777 and silver at $22.61 per ounce.



7 / 10 Bitcoin: Bitcoin continued to trade flat near $57,000-level Wednes day morning, underperforming the number two-coin Ether. Ether prices rose over 5 percent to $4,696.



8 / 10 India's GDP: India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 8.4 percent in the July-September quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22. It had contracted by 7.4 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian said India is expected to log double-digit growth in the current financial year. Continue reading



9 / 10 India's retail inflation: Retail inflation for industrial workers rose marginally to 4.5 percent in October as compared with 4.41 percent in September. Continue reading