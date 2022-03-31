0

10 things you should know before opening bell on March 31

IST (Published)
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 29 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,526 levels on the Singaporean exchange. Among major pre-market cues, shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade as oil prices fell sharply while oil futures dived more than $5 a barrel on news that the Biden administration is weighing releasing some 1 million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserves for several months in a bid to calm soaring crude prices. Here are 10 things you should know before opening bell on March 31:

