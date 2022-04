1 / 10 Wall Street | US markets finished mixed on Friday, capping off their worst week in a month as investors react to a more aggressive approach signalled by the

Federal Reserve this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.55 points to 34,721.12, the S&P 500 lost 11.93 points to 4,488.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 186.30 points to 13,711.00.









2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian shares slipped on Monday ahead of a week thronging with central bank meetings and US inflation data. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.61 percent in early trade while the Topix index shed 0.35 percent. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.47 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.1 percent.









3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 36 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,860 levels on the Singaporean exchange.









4 / 10 D-Street | Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Friday amid broad-based gains, after the RBI left key rates unchanged and continued with its 'accommodative' stance at the end of a bi-monthly review. Gains across sectors, led by financial, oil & gas and metal shares, pushed the headline indices higher.









5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee appreciated 13 paise to settle at 75.90 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, amid the Reserve Bank of India maintaining the status quo on the benchmark lending rate.









6 / 10 Gold Prices | Just ahead of wedding season in India, gold price on multi commodity exchange (MCX) ended Rs 202/10 gm higher at Rs 52,099 levels on Friday. Spot gold price too ended 0.77 per cent higher at $1945 per ounce levels.









7 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Most of the cryptocurrencies traded in the green territory in early morning deals on Friday with Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, rising 0.62 percent in the last 24 hours to $42,679.03 levels. Ethereum surged 1.26 percent in this period to $3,254.76 levels. Tether price went up marginally (0.01 percent) at $1 levels.









8 / 10 Results Today | Tata Consultancy Services, Birla Tyres, Delta Corp, Elnet Technologies, Kesoram Industries, and Lasa Supergenerics will release their quarterly earnings on April 11.









9 / 10 FII-DII Data | Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 575.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net offloaded shares worth Rs 16.51 crore on April 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.