10 things you should know before opening bell on March 16

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
10 things you should know before opening bell on March 16

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 254 points or 1.53 percent. Amid other pre-market opening cues, shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday trade, as investors watch for developments around the Covid situation in China as well as the upcoming rate decision by the US Federal Reserve while The US stock markets closed higher on Tuesday as inflation worries ebbed and oil prices slid. Here are 10 things you should know before opening bell on March 16:

