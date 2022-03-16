10 things you should know before opening bell on March 16



1 / 10 Wall Street | The US stock markets closed higher on Tuesday as inflation worries ebbed and oil prices slid. The S&P 500 rose 89.34 points, or 2.1 percent, to 4,262.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 599.10 points, 1.8 percent, to 33,544.34. The Nasdaq rose 367.40 points, or 2.9 percent, to 12,948.62.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday trade, as investors watch for developments around the Covid situation in China as well as the upcoming rate decision by the US Federal Reserve. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 climbed 1.36 percent while the Topix index gained 1.4 percent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.68 percent.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 254 points or 1.53 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,906.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.



4 / 10 D-Street | Indian benchmark indices lost over one percent and also snapped five-day winning momentum on March 15 dragged by selling across the sectors, barring auto. Indices started the day on a positive note despite mixed global cues, but soon erased all the gains and turned negative.



5 / 10 Brent Crude | Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, bouncing back after earlier falling more than $1 a barrel, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate volatile trading with ceasefire talks the latest market trigger. Brent futures were up 0.8 percent, at $100.74 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.6 percent, at $97.02 a barrel.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee closed a touch lower on Tuesday as jitters ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy outcome meant a volatile trading session. The energy-sensitive currency was last at 76.60 against the dollar, down 6 paise from the previous close of 76.54 against the greenback.



7 / 10 Gold Prices | Progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks also drove a nearly 2 percent retreat in gold. The safe haven's prices fell as US Treasury yields rose. Spot gold dropped 1.6 percent to $1,952.87 an ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.91 percent to $1,959.60 an ounce.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation jumped 1.67 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.73 trillion while trading volumes rose 19.56 percent to $74.23 billion during this period. In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 1.44 percent to trade at Rs 30,86,207 while Ethereum rose 0.24 percent to Rs 2,02,300 Cardano was down 0.3 percent to trade at Rs 62.90 and Avalanche dipped 2.55 percent to Rs 5,344.99.



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine War | As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 20th day, Russia’s defence ministry spokesperson claimed that Ukraine’s southern Kherson region was now under Russian control, as per Russian news agencies. An adviser to the Ukrainian president said that the war was at a crossroads that it could either lead to an agreement or a new Russian offensive.