Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 296 points. Amid major pre-market cues, US stock markets ended higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018. Japan and Hong Kong led a jump in regional stocks on Thursday, joining a rally on Wall Street as potential risks from Fed’s monetary tightening to the Ukraine war and a slowdown in China became less murky. Here are 10 things you should know before opening bell on March 17: