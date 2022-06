1 / 10 Wall Street | Wall Street ended lower on Friday after a solid jobs report ate in to hopes for a pause in the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy-tightening which is needed to cool decades-high inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.05 percent to 32,899.7, the S&P 500 lost 1.63 percent to 4,108.54 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.47 percent to 12,012.73.



2 / 10 Asian equities | Asian shares made a muted start on Monday as caution gripped ahead of critical reading on US inflation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3 percent. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both edged up 0.1 percent.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 84 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,505 levels on the Singaporean exchange.



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session marginally in the red on Friday, as gains in oil & gas and IT shares were offset by losses in financial stocks. The Sensex fell 48.9 points or 0.1 percent to finish at 55,769.2 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,584.3, down 43.7 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close.



5 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices jumped in early trade after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July, an indicator of how tight supply is even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate its output increases over the next two months. Brent crude futures were up $1.80, or 1.5 percent, at $121.52 a barrel at 2319 GMT.



6 / 10 Gold | Gold was stuck at $1,852 an ounce having held to a tight range for the past couple of weeks, according to a Reuters report.



7 / 10 Rupee | The rupee rose against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. This came after the rupee had depreciated by 10 paise to close at 77.60 against the American currency on Thursday.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 5 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.74 percent to $1.23 trillion over the last day. Bitcoin gained over 1 percent to trade above Rs 24 lakh. Ethereum gained over 2 percent while Cardano gained 1.42 percent.



9 / 10 FII Data | Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 3,770.51 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 2,360.51 crore worth of shares on June 3, as per provisional data available on the NSE.