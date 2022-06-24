Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newslifestyle News

Vienna pips Auckland to become most liveable city on Earth: Here is the top-10 list

View as Slide Show Image

Vienna pips Auckland to become most liveable city on Earth: Here is the top-10 list

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Vienna pips Auckland to become most liveable city on Earth: Here is the top-10 list

This year the Global Liveability Index surveyed over 173 cities across the globe.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More