SUMMARY Van Gogh 360° has made its way to Mumbai, India and is set to tour other cities in the country soon. Here's a sneak peek into what an immersive-experience art exhibition feels like and what visitors can expect.

Self Portrait | Vincent van Gogh painted over 2,100 artworks in his 10-year artistic career. Before taking up art, van Gogh worked as art dealer, lay preacher, language teacher, etc. When van Gogh decided he wanted to become an artist, nobody, including himself, thought he was fit to be one. (Pic courtesy: Shloka Badkar)

Almond Blossom | One of the many Vincent van Gogh flower paintings, Almond Blossom depicts the white almond flowers blooming against a blue sky. The painting was made in 1890, around the time van Gogh had admitted himself in a psychiatric hospital in France. During his time at the asylum, van Gogh painted numerous landscapes around him. (Pic courtesy: Shloka Badkar)

Cafe Terrace at Night | A mirror image of van Gogh's Cafe Terrace at Night at the Van Gogh 360° in Mumbai. The painting depicts a colourful, picturesque outdoor view. The cafe in Arles, France still exists and is renamed Le Café Van Gogh. (Pic courtesy: Shloka Badkar)

Sunflowers | Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers series comprises 11 paintings. Recently, one of the Sunflowers painting has been in the news, as last week a Japanese firm defended its ownership of the painting, which was obtained in 1987 at an auction, after the former owner's family filed a lawsuit in US demanding the same be returned. (Pic courtesy: Shloka Badkar)

Starry Night Over The Rhone | Another mirror image of van Gogh's Starry Night Over The Rhone at the Van Gogh 360° exhibit in Mumbai. The painting is of the banks of a river, a few minutes away from The Yellow House, which van Gogh was renting while he was in Arles, France. The night sky and the light effect are subject for his more renowned paintings, such as The Starry Night, which is his most famous. (Pic courtesy: Shloka Badkar)

The Starry Night | Vincent van Gogh's most famous painting - The Starry Night. Like all his paintings at the Van Gogh 360° exhibit, this one too had animations, depicting the moon rising, the night sky swirling and the entire room just becoming the painting. Van Gogh painted this when he was admitted at a psychiatric hospital in France. According to a letter he wrote to his brother Theo, van Gogh considered The Starry Night to be a failure. (Pic courtesy: Shloka Badkar)

A Girl In White over Irises | This photograph depicts the transitions of three paintings at the Van Gogh 360° exhibit in Mumbai — first comes the Irises, and then A Girl In White is seen walking over it and as she reaches the other side, Starry Night Over The Rhone starts to overlay Irises. A visual treat for the audience. (Pic courtesy: Shloka Badkar)

Sower at Sunset | A sower walks through a field as the giant orb of the sun sets in the background, bathing the entire sky in golden. (Pic courtesy: Shloka Badkar)

Shoes | Vincent van Gogh made quite a few still life paintings of shoes or boots while he was in Paris. (Pic courtesy: Shloka Badkar)

Painting people | Vincent van Gogh painted any subject that entered his life — flowers, landscapes, working life, still life, night life. He was also fond of portraiture and painted quite a few of them during his short-spanned artistic career. Some of the portraits were displayed across the Van Gogh 360° exhibit in Mumbai during one of the animations of his paintings. (Pic courtesy: Shloka Badkar)

Self Portraits | Vincent van Gogh painted 35 self-portraits during his career as an artist. Here are a few of them depicted at the Van Gogh 360° exhibit in Mumbai. (Pic courtesy: Shloka Badkar)

Self Portrait | Vincent van Gogh severed his ear with a blade in December 1888, after a confrontation with his mentor Paul Gauguin. The self-portraits he painted after this showed a different man, one who looked troubled. This photograph is an animation of one of his self portraits at the Van Gogh 360° exhibit in Mumbai. (Pic courtesy: Shloka Badkar)

The Potato Eaters | Vincent van Gogh used a Dutch farming family — de Groots — as his subjects for this painting. When van Gogh decided to become an artist, he moved back to his parents' home. His early works comprised paintings of peasant life or people from the lower economic strata. (Pic courtesy: Shloka Badkar)