Valentine’s Day: 10 greatest real-life love stories from history

SUMMARY Valentine's Day is a special time to celebrate love and romance. On this day, couples express their love for each other through romantic gestures, gifts, flowers, and cards. We have compiled a list of the 10 greatest real-life love stories from history that have inspired people for generations. These real-life love stories serve as a testament to the power of love and the importance of romance.

1 / 9

Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal: Shah Jahan was the fifth Mughal emperor of India and Mumtaz Mahal was his chief wife. They had 14 children together. Mumtaz Mahal accompanied Shah Jahan on all of his military campaigns. However, when Mumtaz Mahal died during the birth of their 14th child Shah Jahan was devastated. As a testament to his love for her, he ordered the construction of the Taj Mahal, considered to be one of the greatest symbols of love in history. (Source: Wikipedia)

2 / 9

Dante and Beatrice: Dante Alighieri met Beatrice Portinari only twice in his life. Once he was nine and next when they were adults. Despite having just two passing encounters with Beatrice, the Italian noblewoman was the inspiration behind one of the most enduring pieces of western literature, The Divine Comedy. (Image: Wikipedia)

3 / 9

Bajirao and Mastani The love story of Peshwa Bajirao and his second wife Mastani is well-known across India, especially in Maharashtra. The two were initially married in a political arrangement and were only married for six years until their deaths. It is not yet known how much history is behind the love story but it can’t be denied that Bajirao faced considerable societal and political pressure to cast aside Mastani but refused to do so.

4 / 9

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert: Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's love story is one that began with a politically convenient marriage. However, over the next decades, the two developed a deep love for each other, which is evident from the numerous letters and journals they wrote to each other. After Prince Albert’s death, Queen Victoria is known to have been in mourning for the rest of her life. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 9

Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera: Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera's relationship was one of the most turbulent and passionate love stories of the 20th Century. Despite the ups and downs of their relationship, their love for each other remained steadfast. They painted numerous portraits of each other.

6 / 9

Cleopatra and Mark Antony: Cleopatra and Mark Antony's romance was depicted in a Shakespeare play and is one of the most famous love stories of all time. A relationship that quite literally changed the course of history, their tumultuous but steadfast relationship ended with Antony and Cleopatra committing suicide in the end. (Image: Wikipedia)

7 / 9

Josephine and Napoleon Bonaparte: When Napoleon Bonaparte met Josephine de Beauharnais, she was a widow who was six years elder to him and already had two children. Bonaparte married her for political stature and within days of their marriage, he left on a military campaign. Despite their infidelity, the two grew to love each other deeply. When Josephine could not conceive, the two had one of the most amicable divorces ever, having read love letters to each other at the proceeding. Despite their divorce, the two remained as close as ever. The emperor’s last words had been “France, the army, head of the army, Josephine.” (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 9

Sisi, Empress of Austria and Franz Joseph: Empress Elisabeth of Austria, known as Sisi, and Emperor Franz Joseph's love story is one of duty. While Sisi was independent-minded and free-spirited, Franz Joseph was the Emperor of Austria and King of Hungary. The two got married in a political union at a young age. However, their differing personalities resulted in the marriage coming to an end a few decades later. But the two still shared a close bond till the end. “You have no idea how much I loved this woman,” Franz Joseph had said when Sisi was murdered. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 9

Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier: Grace was a Hollywood actress in the prime of her career while Prince Rainier was the ruler of Monaco. In what could easily be a plot of a Disney movie, the two met while Grace was shooting in the country and promptly fell in life. Turning from a movie star into a real-life princess, the two remained devoted to each other throughout their lives. Princess Grace died in 1982 after a car crash but Prince Rainier never remarried. He was buried next to his wife when he died in 2005 at the age of 82. (Image: Shutterstock)