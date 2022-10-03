Here are all the textiles from India on UNESCO's list of special consideration

SUMMARY The Indian government has many programmes and a dedicated ministry that takes stock of the country's rich tradition in handmade textiles. Now, UNESCO is joining forces to map Indian textiles in all their diversity. In a recent report, UNESCO said it attempts to offer solutions to preserve and safeguard traditional textiles. For this, UNESCO worked with the Craft Revival Trust to identify and collate a representative sample of Indian textile crafts from across India that merit special consideration. Here is a look at all the textiles UNESCO listed:

Chamba Rumal | Made in the Chamba valley of Himachal Pradesh, Chamba Rumals represent a unique, pictorial style of embroidery practiced by the women of this region. Badla or Mukaish embroidery from Lucknow and Gyasar weaving from Varanasi also find their reference in the report. (Images: UNESCO)

Thigma | Thigma is a Ladakhi word for the tie-dye design that is patterned on wool and found across Ladakh, Zanskar, Spiti and other trans-Himalayan, high-altitude regions. (Image: UNESCO)

Danka embroidery | Danka embroidery is unique to the Udaipur district of Rajasthan. Danka is a small diamond-faceted metallic plate, originally of gold or silver, that was embroidered on clothing with metallic zari threads in high relief. The state's Balmer and Jaisalmer region are known for split-ply braid weaving that has been recognised by Unesco. (Image: UNESCO)

Khes weaving | Panipat in Haryana was once famous for Khes weaving. This was a double-cloth weave of cotton yarn, thick enough to be used for shawls or wraps. The Khes developed several centuries ago under the Mughal rule to meet the demand for cotton blankets. The city is also known for its tapestry -- a weft-faced weaving wherein the

weft (horizontal yarn) shows, but the warp does not.

Nandana hand-block printing | The twin villages of Tarapur and Ummedpura in the Jawad area of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh are famous for their resist block-printing using wax. These prints and printed cloths are called Nandana. (image: UNESCO)

Kunbi weaving | Goa was a hub for Kunbi cotton handloom weaving, with many of th family-owned work sheds producing both Kunbi saris and kashtis, a red-and-white checked loincloth for men. Himroo weaving from Aurungabad also find a mention here. (Image: UNESCO)

Kusti weaving | As part of custom and ritual tradition, every member of the Parsi community is required to wear the sacred woven girdle called the Kusti around the neck. It is basically local to Navsari and Bharuch in Gujarat. Mashru weaving, Tangaliya weaving apart from Ashavali sari weaving from Ahmedabad, Mata-ni-Pachedi from Ahmedabad, Patola weaving from Patan, Rogan textile painting from Nirona, and Sujani weaving from Bharuch also find a mention in the report. (Image: UNESCO)

Sikalnayakanpet Kalamkari | Sikalnayakanpet in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu is the centre for the art of hand-painted dye-patterned Kalamkari, known for its bold visual aesthetic. Sungadi or Chungadi from Madurai and Toda embroidery from Nilgiris also find a mention in the report. Ayurvedic textiles from Kerala is also mentioned. (Image: UNESCO)

Guledgudd Khana | The Guledgudd Khana uses a combination of cotton and silk yarn and is one of the most widely worn pieces of clothing by women in the northern parts of Karnataka as well as some areas of Maharashtra. The silk in the weft gives the fabric its characteristic sheen. Ilkal weaving from Bagalkot, Lambadi or Banjara embroidery from Sandur in Bellary district, and Molakalmuru silk weaving from Chitradurga are also mentioned in the report from Karnataka. (Image: UNESCO)

Siddipet Gollabama weaving | Handwoven Siddipet Gollabama saris, native to Andhra Pradesh, are characterised by the unique Gollabama motif, which is the figure of a milkmaid carrying one milk pot on her head and one in her hand. Siddipet Gollabama weaving from the state is also mentioned. (Image: UNESCO)

Garad-Korial weaving | Native to Murshidabad in West Bengal, Garad derives from 'gorad' meaning white or spotless, and the Garad-Korial silk weave is used for both women’s saris and men’s dhotis. Fragrant textiles from Balaposh and Satgaon quilts were also named in the Unesco report. (Image: UNESCO)

Berhampur Pata or Phoda Kumbha | The Berhampur Pata of Odisha is so-named because it uses the kumbha phoda (temple spire) pattern along the border of saris, dhotis and shawls. Bandha tie-dye weaving from Sambalpur, Dhalapathar Parda from Khorda, Dongaria Kondh textiles from Kandhmal, and Kenduli Pata calligraphic weaving are also mentioned in the Unesco report. (Image: UNESCO)

Bavanbutti weaving | The Bavanbutti style of weaving originates in the ancient Buddhist city of Nalanda in the present-day state of Bihar. Unique for its extra warp and weft technique, this traditional weaving style is now confined mainly to the Baswanbigha, Nepura and Khasganj villages of Nalanda. Kheta embroidery from Kishanganj was also mentioned. (Image: UNESCO)

Risha textile weaving | Risha handwoven cloth, specifically used by women as an upper garment, is part of the traditional attire of the different communities and clans of Tripura. Besides the Risha, the full attire consists of two other parts, the Rignai, which is worn as a lower garment, and the Rikutu, which is used as a wrap or drape (Image: UNESCO)

Lepcha weaving | Native to Sikkim, Lepcha weaves are characterised by intricate and colourful motifs patterned in stripes and woven on the back-strap loom. Now woven from yarns of cotton and wool, these were earlier made of nettle plant fibres and raw silk. (Image: UNESCO)

Lasing Phee | Lasing Phee is a quilt stuffed with cotton batting, handwoven on the loom, by weavers of the Cachar district in Manipur. It is extraordinarily warm and soft as the Lasing Phee double-layered weaving has an inner cotton lining. Besides being used as a quilt, the Lasing Phee is also made into other items like stoles, and scarves etc. The Unesco report also mentioned Saphee Lanphee, a traditional shawl that is both woven and embroidered by the women of the Meitei community of Manipur. (Image: UNESCO)