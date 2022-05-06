

1 / 8 Rabindranath Tagore was a world-renowned Bengali polymath who worked as a poet, painter, writer, composer, playwright, philosopher and social reformer. His works reshaped Bengali literature, music and Indian art forms. He is the first non-European and first Indian lyricist to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. Here's a look at the life and times of the Nobel laureate on his 161st birth anniversary. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 8 Born Rabindranath Thakur on May 7, 1861, Tagore started writing poetry at the age of eight. He went on to release his first poems under the pseudonym Bhanusiṃha (meaning Sun Lion). He had 12 siblings and his family was at the forefront of the Bengal renaissance. Pictured: Tagore performing the title role in Valmiki Pratibha (1881) with his niece Indira Devi as the goddess Lakshmi. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



3 / 8 In 1873, Tagore and his father left Calcutta to tour India. They first visited the Santiniketan estate and Amritsar before reaching Dalhousie. As Tagore's father wanted him to become a barrister, Tagore enrolled at a public school in Brighton, East Sussex England in 1878. Pictured: Rabindranath Tagore along with Jawaharlal Nehru. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



4 / 8 In 1880 he returned to Bengal without a degree and three years later married 10-year-old Mrinalini Devi. They had five children together. Pictured: Tagore and his wife Mrinalini Devi, 1883. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



5 / 8 In 1901 Tagore moved to Santiniketan and founded an ashram where his father, wife and two children died. In November 1913, Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for his translated material focused on the 1912 Gitanjali: Song Offerings. Pictured: Tagore in Germany in 1931. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



6 / 8 In the 1915 Birthday Honours, King George V awarded Tagore with a knighthood, but he renounced it after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He has travelled the world extensively and has met legends like Albert Einstein. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



7 / 8 He visited Shanghai in 1924 and is believed to have made a Rs 500 donation in a fundraising campaign during the Japan-China war. CNBCTV18.com could not verify the source of this information. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)