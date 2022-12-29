New Year 2023: Best gifting ideas for friends and family

SUMMARY With Christmas celebrations over, it’s time to look forward to an optimistic, joyful and happy New Year which is just around the corner. It is time to pick up the gifts for your loved ones for the New Year. If you haven’t already, then you're running on a clock. To help you out, here is a list of some of the best gifting options for your friends and family this New Year.

1 / 5

Personalised photos | Personalised photos and collages are always cherished by everyone, be it friends or family. This great gift is a visual reminder of the happiest of the times that you have spent together. A medley of favourite photos conveys a host of emotions. Companies online and offline offer this easily available service with quick delivery. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 5

Coffee maker | Almost everyone has a friend who is an inveterate coffee drinker. A chic-looking coffee maker can be a great gift for all. You can add accessories like a smart flask along with it, so that they can have coffee on the run, too. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 5

An Air Purifier | With rising levels of pollution in cities, an air purifier makes a great gift. This gift will come in handy especially for the winters when the impact of pollution is the highest across the country. An air purifier will help your loved ones to always breathe freely and healthily. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 5

A Mini Projector | Since your friends or family would probably be the first people you ever did a movie night with, a mini projector is a great gift which can help rekindle those happy moments. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 5

Luxury Tea Kit | A luxury tea kit will allow your fam to taste the most amazing holiday teas in the chilling winters. Don't you think? (Image: Shutterstock)