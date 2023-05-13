Mother's Day: From fashionista to artistic — the best gifts for every kind of mom

SUMMARY Whether your mom enjoys hosting friends or experimenting with new recipes, here’s a curated selection of thoughtful gifts that every kind of mother would appreciate and love.

On this Mother's Day, show your mom how much you appreciate her with gifts she'll cherish every day. Mothers possess a special ability to understand our needs, provide comfort with warm hugs, and offer wise counsel to guide us through life. Whether your mom enjoys hosting friends or experimenting with new recipes, here’s a curated selection of thoughtful gifts on Etsy India that every kind of mother would appreciate and love.

For the hostess mom | Enhance your mother's hosting experience with elegant serveware that will get her all the compliments. Whether she loves to create charcuterie boards or organise her dinner table items, you can pick from a variety of options like a gorgeous grey and white marble board, an epoxy wooden tray, or a handmade round tray. Pure brass serving spoons will definitely steal the show when she brings out her delicious homemade salad. Give your mother the gift of elegant serveware that will elevate her hosting game. (Image: Etsy)

For the fashionista Mom | Spoil your fashion-forward mom with timeless pieces that will always find a home in her closet. Opt for a comfy tie-dye robe and handloom cotton stole, perfect for lounging in over the weekend, or a classy cotton ikat dress with ravishing ruffle details, perfect for brunch with friends. For those hard-to-please family shoppers, take a safe bet with a beautiful beaded silver necklace. Your mom's fashion sense has played a big role in shaping yours, so show her how much you appreciate it.

For the artistic mom | Remind your mother to connect with her artistic side with unique gifts that inspire creativity. Whether it was framing your crayon art or encouraging you to join her for pottery sessions, some mothers instill a love of art since childhood. Make her day extra special with a notebook made from 100 percent lokta paper, where she can note down her musings. Go for an off-beat find of a musical-notes inspired saree made from poly-crepe if you want to wow her. You cannot go wrong with an art print, choose an abstract painting with bold colors or a traditional namaste one, depending on her taste.

For the home decorator mom | Let your mother know how much you appreciate the warm and welcoming home she has created for you with thoughtful decor gifts that add to its beauty. Help her create a relaxing space with unique decor pieces that can transform any room. Add some colour to her walls with a beautiful traditional lippan art wall plate featuring pichwai motifs or bring some greenery indoors with a stylish geometrical indoor planter. Brighten up her bedroom with a handmade summer-colored quilt or add some fun to her kitchen with a rainbow-themed fridge magnet.

For the top chef mom | Treat your mom with unique finds to elevate her cooking game and show your appreciation for her delicious recipes. A cross-back linen apron with cute detailing or beautifully designed mandala kitchen spoons can help you shower her with love. Upgrade her kitchen with a durable mango wood cutting board that doubles as a display piece, and gift her a butterbox with floral details to add a charming touch to her kitchen.

For the sentimental mom | Show your appreciation for your mom with a heartfelt gift that will make her feel extra special. A beautiful card with a heartfelt message is a great way to start. Help her stay organised with a plant-themed to-do list that will add a touch of charm to her daily routine. A customised portrait of her or the whole family is a unique and thoughtful gift that she'll treasure for years to come. And for a touch of old-world charm, consider a handmade trinket box where she can store her jewellery, photographs, and other precious belongings.

For the globetrotter mom | If your mom loves to travel and explore new places, make her next adventure even more enjoyable by helping her keep track of all the places she's been to with a wooden world map. Traveling can be tiring, so consider getting her a custom luggage tag to easily identify her bags and a personalized passport cover to showcase all her travel memories. A beautifully embroidered pouch for storing her glasses or travel documents will remind her of your love even when you're miles apart.

For the sporty mom | Help your active mom continue her healthy lifestyle with these gifts that combine comfort and style. A white T-shirt will keep her cool during gym sessions, while a mandala art yoga mat will add some beauty to her yoga practice. Encourage her to make a bold statement with a tiger print pullover that she can wear every day. And don't forget to add a yoga-themed sculpture to her work desk to remind her to stay mindful throughout the day.