Mother's Day: From fashionista to artistic — the best gifts for every kind of mom

On this Mother's Day, show your mom how much you appreciate her with gifts she'll cherish every day. Mothers possess a special ability to understand our needs, provide comfort with warm hugs, and offer wise counsel to guide us through life. Whether your mom enjoys hosting friends or experimenting with new recipes, here’s a curated selection of thoughtful gifts on Etsy India that every kind of mother would appreciate and love.

For the hostess mom | Enhance your mother's hosting experience with elegant serveware that will get her all the compliments. Whether she loves to create charcuterie boards or organise her dinner table items, you can pick from a variety of options like a gorgeous grey and white marble board, an epoxy wooden tray, or a handmade round tray. Pure brass serving spoons will definitely steal the show when she brings out her delicious homemade salad. Give your mother the gift of elegant serveware that will elevate her hosting game. (Image: Etsy)