This year Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 14.

Mother's Day is celebrated every year to honour mothers for their love and contribution to their families and society. Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in the month of May every year. This year Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 14. If you're looking for gift ideas to make your mother feel special this Mother’s Day, here are some suggestions that are sure to bring a smile to her face. (Image: Shutterstock)

Personalised jewellery | Jewellery is a timeless gift that holds sentimental value. Consider getting a necklace, bracelet, or ring engraved with your mother's initials, birthstone, or a meaningful message. This personalised touch will make the gift extra special and unique. (Image: Shutterstock)

Spa or pampering treatments | Treat your mother to a day of relaxation and self-care by booking a spa treatment. You can choose from a variety of options such as a massage, facial, manicure, or pedicure. This thoughtful gesture will allow her to unwind and indulge in some well-deserved me-time. (Image: Shutterstock)

Handwritten letter or card | Sometimes, the most meaningful gifts are the ones that come from the heart. Take the time to write a heartfelt letter or card expressing your love and gratitude for everything your mother has done for you. Share cherished memories, lessons she has taught you, and how she has positively impacted your life. This personal touch will surely touch her heart. (Image: Shutterstock)

Customised photo album | Gather your favourite family photos and create a customised photo album for your mother. Include pictures from special occasions, vacations, and memorable moments shared together. You can also add captions or write little anecdotes to accompany the photos. This gift will allow her to reminisce and cherish the beautiful memories you've created as a family. (Image: Shutterstock)

Cooking or baking classes | If your mother enjoys spending time in the kitchen, consider enrolling her in a cooking or baking class. Whether she wants to learn a new cuisine or refine her skills in a specific area, this gift will allow her to explore her passion and try new recipes. Plus, you may get to enjoy the delicious results together! (Image: Shutterstock)

A day outing or experience | Plan a special day outing or experience that aligns with your mother's interests. It could be a visit to a museum, a picnic in the park, a hike in nature, or tickets to a concert or theatre show. (Image: Shutterstock)

Handmade gifts | Nothing shows thoughtfulness and effort like a handmade gift. Get creative and make something special for your mother. It could be a hand-knitted scarf, a painting, a piece of pottery, or even a scrapbook filled with memories. The time and love put into creating a handmade gift will be deeply appreciated. (Image: Shutterstock)