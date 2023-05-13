SUMMARY This year Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 14. Why not make it a memorable one. Make your mother feel special this Mother’s Day with these gift ideas.

Mother's Day is celebrated every year to honour mothers for their love and contribution to their families and society. Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in the month of May every year. This year Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 14. If you're looking for gift ideas to make your mother feel special this Mother’s Day, here are some suggestions that are sure to bring a smile to her face. (Image: Shutterstock)

Personalised jewellery | Jewellery is a timeless gift that holds sentimental value. Consider getting a necklace, bracelet, or ring engraved with your mother's initials, birthstone, or a meaningful message. This personalised touch will make the gift extra special and unique. (Image: Shutterstock)