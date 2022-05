1 / 11

On May 10, Andy Warhol's "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn", a portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for a whopping $195 million. The price at which the iconic American actress' portrait was sold has gone on to set a record for the most expensive artwork to be sold by a US artist at an auction. Christie's auction house in New York said that the Warhol portrait was the most expensive piece from the 20th century ever auctioned. Here's a look at other items sold at auctions that fetched insane bids. (Image: Shutterstock)