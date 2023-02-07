Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2023: See the best installations

SUMMARY The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival started in 1999 and has now grown into a nine-day art festival, which is held at Kala Ghoda in Fort, Mumbai. While events and workshops under the festival are scattered across the precinct, the stretch beginning from the Kala Ghoda statue is where all the art installations are set up every year. This time, the stretch boasts of over 18 installations. Here's a look at some of them.

Horse | The 'Horse' installation by artist Swapnil Shivaji Godase and team is a symbolic representation of courage and freedom. The installation comprises two horses — one black, and the other white — and the medium used is mild steel with Patina. (Image: Shloka Badkar)

Intellectual Crow | This art installation by Sumeet Sanjay Patil is an ode to cleverness of the 'thirsty crow'. The bird's wings have the tale's inscription hand-painted. In the tale, the thirsty crow is not able to drink water from a jug of water. He then fills it up with small stones till the water level rises and he can drink it. (Image: Shloka Badkar)

Crypto car | The art installation by Hetal Shukla of a car with keyboard buttons aims to create awareness of the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the art world. The artist believes the future of art is in the cyberspace and now is the time to start a dialogue on this opportunity for artists as well as art lovers. (Image: Shloka Badkar)

Hashtag | The '#beyourownhashtag' installation according to the artist Pooja Bhansali depicts the crossing over of four bars that represent one's nature to rely on their own strength and hold themselves together during challenges. (Image: Shloka Badkar)

Joy | Artist Munawwar Sharifi dedicated the 'Joy' installation to his late wife Afroze, who he says always towed him when he crashed. The art installation depicts how one must move ahead with the support of their own convictions, as they are the fuel. Most of the materials used for the installation are recyclable. (Image: Shloka Badkar)

Leap of faith | Made of freshly-seasoned wood — Albizia Lebback — Ravi Teja Varma's art installation depicts exactly what its name suggests a 'leap of faith'. (Image: Shloka Badkar)

The Rising of the Phoenix | The art installation is made by artists at Wandering Whites Handcrafted Jewellery. They have used elements that have either been discarded or have outgrown their purpose and have transformed them into jewellery. (Image: Shloka Badkar)

The Future Tree | The art installation by Project Mumbai aims to send a message of the rising plastic pollution — that trees may disappear in the future, but plastic will remain forever. (Image: Shloka Badkar)

Perspectives of different worlds | The artist Siddhi Belwalkar believes that even though the perceptions of what a 'home' is may vary from person-to-person, but the aim of a 'home' remains ubiquitous. The art installation is an inspiration from the interiors of the homes in slums as well as different elements from their lives. (Image: Shloka Badkar)

Sukh | The interactive art installation by Aryansh Sippy and Siddheshwar Chodhari is also a slide for children that portrays the innocence lost with time. The idea behind using a 'flip-flop' or 'chappal' is that it is one such object that has been a part of people's lives ever since they learned to walk and has been a constant. (Image: Shloka Badkar)