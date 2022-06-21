International Yoga Day 2022: Try these 10 simple poses at home to stay fit



1 / 10 Tadasana (Mountain Pose) | This is a simple yoga pose that teaches the practitioners to stand with majestic steadiness like a mountain. The asana derives its name from the mountain. To perform the asana, one has to stand with your toes together, but heels slightly apart. The arms will hang beside the torso. In the next step, the practitioner will have to spread the toes and place the weight evenly on the feet. The thigh muscles need to be firm while rotating them inwards. Shoulders should be relaxed and rolled back and down. Inhale, elongate the torso and release the shoulder blades away from the head while exhaling. It is best to take long, slow, deep breaths. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 10 Vrkshasana (Tree Pose) | The Vrkshasana or the tree pose teaches the yoga practitioner to breathe while standing and keeping the body balanced on one foot. To do it, the person has to put the right foot on the inner left upper thigh. Fold the hands like in prayer and focus the gaze on a spot in front of you. The practitioner then has to hold and breathe for 8-10 breaths and then change sides. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 10 Adho Mukho Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose) | This pose stretches and strengthens the entire body and provides additional blood flow to the head. For this, one has to sit on their heels, stretch the arms forward on the mat and lower the head. Then, the practitioner has to form a table by pushing the hands, strengthening the legs and slowly raising the hips. While pressing the heels down, ensure that the head is between the arms, facing the knees. (Image: Shutterstock)



4 / 10 Trikonasana (Triangle Pose) | This stretches the legs and torso. To do this, one has to stand with their feet wide apart. Stretch the right foot out at a 90-degree angle. At the same time keep the leg closer to the torso. While keeping the feet pressed against the ground, the weight has to be balanced equally on both feet. After inhaling, bend the right arm and while exhaling, make it touch the ground. The left arm goes up. The waists should remain straight. While practising this, the person has to ensure that the body is bent sideways and not forward or backwards. It is best to stretch as much as one can while taking long, deep breaths. Repeat the same on the other side. (Image: Shutterstock)



5 / 10 Kursiasana (Chair Pose) | This is a powerful pose that strengthens the muscles of the arms and legs. For this, one has to stand straight with the feet slightly apart. Stretch your arms without bending the elbow. Inhale and bend the knees while pushing the pelvis down like sitting on a chair. The hands should be kept parallel to the ground and back straight. One should take deep breaths while doing this asana. The person can bend gradually but must make sure the knees don't go beyond the toes. (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 10 Naukasana (Boat Pose) | This helps tighten the abdominal muscles and strengthens the upper back and shoulders. To do this one has to lie back on the mat with their feet together and hands by their side. Inhale and while exhaling gently lift the chest and feet off the ground. The hands should be stretched in the direction of the feet. Eyes, fingers and toes should be in one line. One should stay in this position till they feel the tension in the navel area as the abdominal muscles begin to contract. Relax and return to the ground while exhaling. (Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 10 Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) | This asana strengthens the lower back muscles. For this, the individual has to lay down on the stomach with the feet together and toes flat. The hands must be placed downwards below the shoulders on the mat. While inhaling in, the waist should be lifted and the head should be raised. Pull back the torso with the support of the hands. Elbows should be straight and equal pressure should be placed on both palms. Tilt the head back while making sure the shoulders are away from the ears. Return to the ground while exhaling. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 10 Balasan (Child's Pose) | This is a restful posture which restores vitality. For this, the individual has to bend the knees and sit on their heels. Place the hips on the heels. While slowly lowering the head on the mat, bring the hands forward by the side. Breathe lightly while pressing the thighs against the chest. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Sukhasna | This is a comfortable position for breathing exercises and meditation. To do this, one has to sit comfortably on the mat with crossed legs, i.e, by placing the left leg inside the right thigh and tugging the right leg inside the left thigh. Keep the spine straight while placing the hands on the knees. Breathe gently while relaxing the body. (Image: Shutterstock)