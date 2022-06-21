International Yoga Day 2022: Try these 10 simple poses at home to stay fit

The ancient practice of yoga has become increasingly popular, giving people the opportunity to retreat from their chaotic and busy lives. Yoga helps in building strength and confidence. Even those practising postures on a mat in their bedroom can get mental and physical benefits. However, it is not possible to master the poses on the first day. Practitioners should focus on the actions and alignment of basic standing poses, backbends, forward bends, and inversions in the beginning. Here's a look at 10 simple yoga poses that can be practised at home-