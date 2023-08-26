International Dog Day | Tibetan Mastiff to Saluki — 7 most expensive dog breeds in the world

1 / 8

Dogs are among the most loved pets across the world. Known as man’s best friend, these furry animals are honoured every year with the International Dog Day on August 26. Colleen Paige, an animal welfare advocate and behaviourist, founded this unique day in 2004. The main objective of this day is to celebrate the unfailing friendship, unlimited joy and unconditional love that dogs bring into our lives. We present to you the list of the most expensive dogs in the world in honour of International Dog Day. (Image: Unsplash)

Tibetan Mastiff | The Tibetan Mastiff is considered one of the most expensive dog breeds in the world. Originating from the Himalayas, this guard dog is known for its impressive size, strength and thick, imposing coat that gives it a lion-like appearance. In India, the price for a Tibetan Mastiff can range from Rs 60,000 to Rs 250,000. (Image: Shutterstock)

Pharaoh Dog | The Pharaoh Dog, originating in Malta, is an elegant hunting dog. It's considered the ancestor of the Spanish Podenco, which is also used for hunting rabbits, similar to the Pharaoh's Hound. Due to its rarity as a recognised pedigree breed, a purebred Pharaoh Dog puppy can cost from Rs 1 to Rs 4 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Saluki | The Saluki, originating in Persia, along with other unique sighthound breeds like the African Azawakh, stands as one of the most expensive dog breeds. These swift sight hunters are known for their calm, sensitive nature and remarkable elegance. Purchasing a puppy from a breeder usually starts at around Rs 2 lakh. However, if the parents come from renowned Arabian breeding lines, the cost can exceed Rs 8 lakh. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Samoyed | The Samoyed, a Spitz breed originally from Russia, serves as both a sledge dog and a companion. This medium-sized dog requires substantial training and exercise. It's known for its plush, dense coat that comes in various light colours, but the highly desired ones are the pure white ones from old Siberian lineages. These sought-after Samoyeds can be priced up to Rs 7 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Chow-Chow | The fluffy Chow-Chow, known for its unique bluish tongue, offers two coat lengths and a range of solid coat colours, spanning from black to cream. Reputable breeders typically ask for around Rs 1.6 lakh for a Chow-Chow. (Image: Shutterstock)

Rottweiler | The Rottweiler's robust physique and self-assured demeanour render it well-suited as a service or protection dog. While regular Rottweiler puppies are typically sold for around Rs 1.2 lakh, a well-trained Rottweiler that has successfully passed tests will come at a significantly higher cost. (Image: Shutterstock)

