SUMMARY Forbes India has released the list of India’s 100 richest in 2022. While the COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed down the economy, the recovery has made fortunes for some of the richest Indians around. While their cumulative wealth grew to a whopping $800 billion, the top 10 richest are worth a cumulative $385 billion. Who are these top 10? Let’s take a look.

No. 10 | Bajaj Family: The Bajaj family, which owns a network of 40 companies under the Bajaj Group, climbed to the 10th spot in Fobes India's Richest 100 List with a net worth of $14.6 billion. Bajaj Auto, the group's flagship company, is ranked the world's fourth-largest two and three-wheeler manufacturer. (Image: Reuters)

No. 9 | Kumar Mangalam Birla: Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla sits at the 9th spot in Forbes India’s richest 100 list. The 55-year-old has a net worth of $15 billion. (Image: Wikimedia Commons )

No. 8 | Hinduja Brothers: With a net worth of $15.2 billion, the Hinduja Brothers namely Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash, and Ashok Hinduja are the 8th wealthiest in the country. The 108-year-old group is present in 11 sectors, including automotive, oil, speciality chemicals, banking and finance, IT and ITeS, healthcare, media, and real estate. (Image: Hinduja Group)

No. 7 | Dilip Shanghvi: The founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries moved up to the 7th spot with a net worth of $15.5 billion. The 67-year-old also has interests in drug research under the entities --Sun Pharma Advanced Research and BioLight Life Sciences, and is the central board member of the Reserve Bank of India. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

No. 6 | Savitri Jindal: The 72-year-old Chairperson Emeritus of O.P. Jindal Group, Savitri Jindal is the 6th richest Indian with a net worth of $16.4 billion. She is also the only woman billionaire and an active politician in the top 10. (Image: PTI)

No. 5 | Shiv Nadar: The founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies Limited, Shiv Nadar is at the 5th spot in the list. The 77-year-old is one of the pioneers of the Indian IT sector and has a net worth of $21.4 billion. The billionaire has donated $662 million to education-related causes. (Image: Reuters)

No. 4 | Cyrus Poonawalla: Cyrus Poonawalla, the head of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which includes the world's largest vaccine manufacturing firm --Serum Institute of India, is the 4th richest Indian. The 81-year-old has a net worth of $21.5 billion. (Image: Serum Institute of India)

No. 3 | Radhakishan Damani: The 67-year-old billionaire investor, business magnate and founder of Avenue Supermarts, the parent of grocery retail brand D-Mart, Radhakishan Damani is the 3rd wealthiest on the list. His net worth stands at $27.6 billion. (Image: PTI)

No. 2 | Mukesh Ambani: After being the wealthiest man in India for over a decade, the 65-year-old Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani dropped to rank 2 for the first time since 2013. His net worth stood at $88 billion. (Image: AP)

No. 1 | Gautam Adani: With a net worth of $150 billion, the 60-year-old Gautam Adani is the richest Indian in 2022. With a $75.2 billion wealth gain in a year, the Chairperson of Adani Group, Gautam Adani is the biggest wealth gainer in absolute and percentage terms. (Image: Reuters)