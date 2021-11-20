0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • lifestyle>

  • India gets first food museum in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur; a look at food museums around the world

View as Slide Show Image

India gets first food museum in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur; a look at food museums around the world

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
India gets first food museum in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur; a look at food museums around the world

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has set up the country’s first food museum in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, in association with the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), Bengaluru.