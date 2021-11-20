India gets first food museum in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur; a look at food museums around the world



1 / 8 Set up at a cost of about Rs 1.1 crore across 1,860 sqft area, the museum showcases the history of farming and food storage in India as well as across the world. It also commemorates FCI’s role in the production and distribution of food grains in India. Here’s a look at food museums from around the world that you must visit for a first-hand experience of history and flavours



2 / 8 All About Alcohol | Spread across 13,000 sq ft in the beach village of Candolim, Goa, this museum is dedicated to alcohol and was set up by local businessman Nandan Kudchadkar. The museum showcases artefacts linked to local drink feni, including traditional glass vats in which the drink was stored centuries ago. The museum also highlights the rich heritage of Goa. (Image credit: Instagram)



3 / 8 Frietmusem, Belgium | Housed in one of the most attractive buildings in Bruges, Saaihalle, this museum is dedicated to Pommes Frites (French Fries). It has a collection of artefacts and equipment that trace the history of potatoes, fries and various sauces and dressings. It also has an extensive assortment of potato cutters. It was founded in 2008 by Eddy Van Belle. Open every day from 10 am to 5 pm, the museum can also be visited for the most delicious fries, croquettes, and more. (Image credit: Reuters)



4 / 8 China Watermelon Museum | The museum showcases the origin and history of watermelon from its birthplace in southern Africa. The museum, set up in 2002 over 4,000 square metres, has wax models of a variety of watermelons. Real watermelons are grown in an outdoor exhibition area. The museum is open to watermelon lovers from Monday to Friday between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm.



5 / 8 MUMAC Coffee Machine Museum | Museum of the Coffee Machine (MUMAC) is a museum near Milan, Italy, which houses some of the best coffee machines and beans in the world. It also has an academy, where professionals and enthusiasts experiment delicacies with coffee and coffee machines. The museum was set up in 2012 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Italian company Gruppo Cimbali. MUMAC museum and cafe are open from 10 am to 5 pm between Tuesday and Friday.



6 / 8 Chocolate Museum, Spain | This museum in Barcelona narrates the history of chocolate and its modernisation. Guests are greeted with chocolate bars at the entrance. Sculptures of famous cultural icons such as Minnie Mouse and Louis Armstrong are made of chocolate. It is open to all every day from 10 am to 7 pm.



7 / 8 Canadian Potato Museum | The Canadian Potato Museum, situated in O'Leary, Prince Edward Island, has the largest exhibit of potatoes in the world. It traces the history of potatoes from their origin to becoming the fourth-largest commercial crop in the world. It also has a dedicated section for antique threshers. A 14 feet high giant potato made of fiberglass is placed outside the museum. The museum is open on weekdays from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.