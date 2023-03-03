IN PICS | Mumbai's Gateway of India beams in new light and sound show

SUMMARY Tourists have a new attraction to look out for in Mumbai: the Gateway of India beaming in lights and the sounds of India’s freedom struggle filling the air. As a part of India’s "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," the Maharashtra government on February 28 inaugurated the first light and sound show at Mumbai's Gateway of India with a performance from the Indian Naval Band. A partnership between Maharashtra’s tourism department, the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Indian Oil Corporation, the show will be held every Saturday and Sunday starting at 8pm in three languages — English, Hindi and Marathi. Here are some of the photos from the inaugural event. It’s time to add this to your weekend plans!

The life and works of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (Image: Twitter)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (1674–1680), was an Indian ruler. In 1674, he was formally crowned the Chhatrapati of his realm at Raigad Fort. (Image: Twitter)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj led the Hindavi Swarajya movement, and the freedom fighters from Maharashtra made significant contributions to India's independence. (Image: Twitter)

The life of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (1891-1956). A jurist, economist, social reformer and political leader who headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India. (Image: Twitter)

A progressive India celebrating 75 years of its independence and glorious history. (Image: Twitter)

Movies that showcase India’s freedom struggle. Remembering our freedom fight with Bollywood. (Image: Twitter)