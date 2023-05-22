From Dharavi to Cosmopolitan: How a 14-year-old girl became 'The Princess from the Slum'

SUMMARY Maleesha Kharwa, a 14-year-old girl from Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, has achieved her dream of becoming a model for a skincare brand and a magazine.

1 / 10

Mumbai, the city of dreams, has witnessed many rags-to-riches stories over the years. But none is more remarkable than that of Maleesha Kharwa. (Image source: Instagram.com/maleeshakharwa)

2 / 10

Kharwa, a 14-year-old girl from the slums of Dharavi, who has become the face of a leading skincare brand and a magazine cover girl. (Image source: Instagram.com/maleeshakharwa)

3 / 10

Maleesha lives with her large family in a makeshift hut by the sea, where she struggles to get enough food, water and shelter. (Image source: gofundme.com/f/helpmaleesha)

4 / 10

She attends a government school and loves studying English. (Image source: Instagram.com/maleeshakharwa)

5 / 10

She also has a passion for dancing and modeling, which caught the attention of American actor Robert Hoffman, who visited Dharavi as part of a social project. (Image source: Instagram.com/maleeshakharwa)

6 / 10

Hoffman was impressed by Maleesha’s smile, confidence and talent, and decided to help her pursue her dreams. (Image source: Instagram.com/maleeshakharwa)

7 / 10

He created a GoFundMe page for her, where he shared her story and raised funds for her education and living expenses. (Image source: Screengrab)

8 / 10

He also introduced her to the world of fashion and glamour, where she got the opportunity to model for Forest Essentials, a popular skincare brand, and Cosmopolitan, a renowned magazine. (Image source: gofundme.com/f/helpmaleesha)

9 / 10

Maleesha’s journey from the slums to the spotlight has gone viral on social media, where she is known as “The Princess from the Slum”. (Image source: Instagram.com/maleeshakharwa)

10 / 10

She has inspired many people with her optimism, determination and grace. She says she wants to use her fame and fortune to help her family and community live a better life. (Image source: Instagram.com/maleeshakharwa)