From Dharavi to Cosmopolitan: How a 14-year-old girl became 'The Princess from the Slum'

SUMMARY Maleesha Kharwa, a 14-year-old girl from Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, has achieved her dream of becoming a model for a skincare brand and a magazine.

Mumbai, the city of dreams, has witnessed many rags-to-riches stories over the years. But none is more remarkable than that of Maleesha Kharwa. (Image source: Instagram.com/maleeshakharwa)

Kharwa, a 14-year-old girl from the slums of Dharavi, who has become the face of a leading skincare brand and a magazine cover girl. (Image source: Instagram.com/maleeshakharwa)