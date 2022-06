1 / 5 1. Amazon Echo Dot 4th gen | Amazon Echo Dot 4th smart speakers support Alexa and can speak both English and Hindi. It can control smart products like smart plugs, AC, light bulbs, air purifiers and more through speech which can be very useful for not-so-tech-savvy dads too. You can buy the Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen for Rs 2,999 on Amazon. (Image: Amazon)



2 / 5 2. Mi power bank | Power banks are among the handiest and most useful options for gifting. If your dad is forgetful and often forgets to charge before going out, then this is a perfect gift for him. You can buy Xiaomi’s 10,000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank for Rs 899 on Amazon. (Image: Mi)



3 / 5 3. Saregama Carvaan Go Gold | For the music-loving dads, Carvaan Go Gold brings an amalgamation of retro music, gold look, portability, and amazing sound quality by Harman Kardon. Your dad can choose to listen to songs by his favourite artists like Kishore Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Mukesh, Hemant Kumar, Manna Dey, S.D. Burman and many others. It comes with 3000 pre-loaded retro Hindi songs and is priced at Rs 3,990 on Saregama’s website. (Image: Saregama)



4 / 5 4. Apple Watch SE | The Apple Watch SE will be the perfect game for dads who love to run, play or stay active and monitor their health. The smartwatch is lightweight and has a sleek look and comes with great features like Retina LTPO OLED display, always-on altimeter, fall detection, water-resistance of up to 50 metres, Bluetooth 5.0 and wi-fi connectivity, second-generation optical heart sensor, international emergency calling, emergency SOS and much more. You can get the Apple Watch SE for Rs 28,400.00 on Reliance Digital. (Image: Apple)