SUMMARY Forbes India on Monday unveiled its list of the top 100 richest people in the nation, whose combined fortune now totals a staggering $800 billion. There are nine new faces this year, including three from IPOs: ethnic clothing manufacturer Ravi Modi; former banker Falguni Nayar who is now India's richest self-made woman; and shoemaker Rafique Malik, who listed Metro Brands in December. Here is a list of every new entrant from this year.

13: Shapoor Mistry & family ($14.2 billion) | Following the passing of his father Pallonji Mistry and his younger brother Cyrus Mistry earlier in 2022, Shapoor Mistry is now in charge of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. The family has a net worth of Rs 1,14,684.89 crore. Their largest asset is an 18.4 percent stake in Tata Sons. (Image: Twitter)

30: Rekha Jhunjhunwala ($5.9 billion) | After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was regarded as the big bull of the Indian stock market, passed away in August 2022, Rekha Jhunjhunwala took over his spot on this list. She has a net worth of Rs 47,650.76 crore. Star Health and Allied Insurance, Metro Brands, and Titan are among the companies in their portfolio. (Image: Twitter)

36: Vakil family ($5.2 billion) | Asian Paints, established in 1942, is led by the third generation of the Vakil family. The company's owners, brothers Abhay and Amar Vakil, passed away in 2021. One of the family representatives on the board is Nehal Vakil. The family has assets of Rs 41,997.28 crore. (Image: Twitter)

44: Falguni Nayar ($4.08 billion) | Nayar, a 49-year-old investment banker, left her position to launch Nykaa, a beauty products retailer, in 2012. She became India's richest self-made female entrepreneur in November 2021 when the firm was placed on a stock exchange. She has a net worth of Rs 32,951.71 crore. (Image: Twitter)

50: Ravi Modi ($3.75 billion) | In 2002, Ravi Modi founded Vedant Fashions, a company that produces Indian ethnic clothing. The company's flagship product is Manyavar. The firm went public in 2022. His total wealth is Rs. 30,286.5 crore. (Image: Twitter)

72: Satyanarayan Nuwal ($3 billion) | Satyanarayan Nuwal, who has a net worth of Rs 24,229.2 crore, is a new addition to India's Richest List. When Solar Industries India started in 1995, it used to trade in industrial explosives. Now the company manufactures them. (Image: Twitter)

78: Nirmal Minda ($2.6 billion) | Nirmal Minda is the CEO and Chairman of UNO Minda (formerly Minda Industries). He started working for the family firm in 1977 and finally split from his brother in 1996. The company now manufactures automobile and two-wheeler parts. His net worth is Rs 20,998.64 crore. (Image: Twitter)

89: Rafique Malik ($2.22 biillion) | With $177 million in annual sales, Rafique Malik's Metro Brands is a multi-brand footwear shop with a strong foothold in the market. It was listed in December 2021. The business now runs 672 Stores in 158 Indian cities. His wealth totals Rs 17,929.61 crore. (Image: Twitter)

98: Venu Srinivasan ($2 billion) | Venu Srinivasan, the third-generation businessman of the TVS Group, is carrying on the family legacy as the Chairman and MD of TVS Motor Company, the third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The total wealth of Srinivasan is Rs 16,152.8 crore. (Image: Twitter)