Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, celebs who started their own brands in 2022

SUMMARY India has recently seen an expansion of the celebrity brands section of the market. Leveraging their access to capital, reputation as style icons and massive influence on and off-screen offers massive reach and feedback to the newly launched brands. This year saw many Indian celebrities foraying into the business side of things, launching their own clothing, make-up, hair care, and even beverage lines. From Priyanka Chopra to Aryan Khan, take a look at Indian celebrities who started their own brands this year.

Anomaly by Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Priyanka's hair care brand Anomaly was launched in August 2022 on the e-commerce company Nykaa. With this brand, she is trying to democratise hair care by making it gender-neutral, conscious, and eco-friendly. In order to make the products accessible, they have been priced between Rs 700 to 1000. (Image: @anomalyhaircair/Instagram)

82°E by Deepika Padukone | 82°E is a self-care brand launched by Deepika and Jigar Shah. The brand was launched in November with 'Ashwagandha Bounce' moisturiser and 'Patchouli Glow' sunscreen drops as debut products. The brand raised $7.5 million in its seed round. (Image: @82e.official/Instagram)

LoveChild by Masaba Gupta | Fashion designer-actor Masaba launched the beauty brand LoveChild in August under the House of Masaba. With the name, Masaba aims to own the "lovechild" tag the media gave her. The brand encompasses skincare, make-up, and wellness. (Image: @lovechildbymasaba/Instagram)

SoEzi by Sonakshi Sinha | Sonakshi Sinha launched her press-on nail brand with Srishti Rai in 2022. The press-on nails tap into a largely unexplored market space in India. The artificial nails cover everything from matte to glossy and from square to stiletto-shaped ones. The press-on nails even made an appearance on the ramp at Bombay Times Fashion Week. (Image: @itssoezi/Instagram)

D’YAVOL by Aryan Khan | Aryan Khan launched the lifestyle luxury collective under the D’YAVOL label. Announcing the venture, he wrote, “It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’YAVOL is finally here…” (Image: Aryan Khan Instagram)