Brighten up your Diwali with these must have sweets and decor ideas

SUMMARY Diwali festivities involve not just buying new clothes, but also decorating the house and getting prepared to welcome guests at home. Apart from being the festival of lights, Diwali is also popular for its delicious celebratory food. As part of the tradition, some families make savouries and sweets and share it with friends. Here’s a look at some traditional Diwali sweets and savouries and essential Diwali decor.

1 / 9

Singhal | This deep-fried snack from the Kumaon hills of Uttarakhand is made of semolina, banana, yoghurt and milk. Flavoured with fennel seeds and cardamom, this festive dessert is a must for Diwali. (Image: Youtube)

2 / 9

Moti Pak | A delectable sweet barfi, Moti Pak is made with besan (chickpea flour), khoya, saffron, cardamom, ghee and sugar. It is garnished with chandi-ki-barak (silver leaf). (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 9

Chiraunji Ki Barfi | This sweet from Madhya Pradesh is made from chiraunji, a dry fruit with multiple health benefits. The delicacy is cooked in ghee and usually served hot as halwa or cooled and cut into barfi. (Image: Youtube)

4 / 9

Teepi Gavvalu | Also called "Bellam Gavvalu," this is a traditional sweet snack from Andhra Pradesh made of jaggery and flour. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

5 / 9

Marundu | Diwali sweet marundu, or Legiyam, is a traditional dish of Tamil Nadu, made to help digest the sweets and savouries consumed during the festivities. (Image: Youtube)

6 / 9

Rangoli | Rangoli is a must to jazz up the decor at home during Diwali. Rangoli can be made of colours or flowers, chalk powder, coloured pasta or Epsom salt. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 9

Candles and diyas | Candles and earthen clay lamps or diyas are the main focus of Diwali. All houses are illuminated on Diwali with lanterns, diyas and candles. Candles are also used inside the home to symbolise destroying the reign of darkness and ignorance. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 9

String Lights | String lights are a modern Diwali decoration. A number of houses decorate their balconies and outside with these electric lights. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 9

Torans | Torans, which are also called bandanwals, are decorative door hangings used during Diwali. Made of mango leaves and marigold flowers, these are placed at the main entrance of homes to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. (Image: Shutterstock)