1 / 5 No 5 | Film: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 | Worldwide collection: 262.5 crore | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has performed exceptionally well at the box office. As per the latest data from IMDB, the film has grossed Rs 262.5 crore in worldwide collection. The sequel of one of the best horror comedy movies, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, did not disappoint the audience. The movie is about a casual encounter between two strangers, who visit their hometown in Rajasthan, where they uncover an ancient secret, that results in panic. (Image: T-Series)



2 / 5 No 4 | Film: Kashmir Files | Worldwide collection: Rs 337.2 crore | One of the most controversial movies of 2022, the Vivek Agnihotri film, The Kashmir Files shattered all post-pandemic box office records. The movie is based on the tragic mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The film had a slower start with a first day collection of Rs 4.9 crore, but it quickly gained momentum to reach over Rs 337. 2 crore on the back of political support and the controversy it triggered. (Image: ZeeStudio)



3 / 5 No 3 | Film: Vikram | Worldwide collection: Rs 365.5 crore (still running) | Kamal Haasan's Vikram has been breaking all box office records and has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of this year. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Vikram has scooped up a worldwide collection of Rs 365 crore by the 17th day of running. The movie has earned over Rs 251 crore just in the domestic market. The collections are expected to pick up as the movie is still running in theatres worldwide. (Image: Raaj Kamal Films International)



4 / 5 No 2 | Film: RRR | Worldwide collection: Rs 1,135.8 crore | SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles and Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles, was the biggest record-breaker until the release of KGF: Chapter 2. It tells a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in 1920s. The film collected Rs 1,135.8 crore worldwide, as per IMDB. It had the biggest first day collection of Rs 223 crore worldwide. (Image: DVV Entertainment)