National Skyscraper Day – World's top 10 tallest skyscrapers

SUMMARY September 3 is celebrated in the US as National Skyscraper Day. The national day is commemorated on the same day as the birth anniversary of American architect Louis H. Sullivan, who came to be known as the “father of skyscrapers.” At one time the US had a monopoly on skyscrapers in the world, with nearly all of the tallest buildings being contained in the country. But today, countries like China, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates play host to some of the tallest skyscrapers in the world. Here are the world’s 11 tallest skyscrapers.

Taipei 101 | The 508.2 m tall skyscraper is found in the capital of Taiwan, Taipei. It was the tallest skyscraper in the world between 2004 to 2009 and the first to be taller than half a kilometre. (Image: Unsplash)

CITIC Tower | Crossing over to the Chinese mainland, the 109-story tall CITIC Tower stands 528 m tall making it the tallest in the capital of Beijing. (Image: Pinterest)

Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre | Coming in the 7th position with just a margin of 2 m, the Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre stands 530 m tall and is the tallest in the financial centre of Guangzhou. (Image: Pinterest)

Tianjin CTF Finance Centre | Tianjin CTF Finance Centre is located in Binhai, Tianjin, China and is tied for the 7th position with Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre at 530 m. (Image: Pinterest)

One World Trade Center | The rebuilt tower of the World Trade Center complex in New York City, the 541.3 m tall tower is the tallest in the Western Hemisphere and the tallest in the USA. (Image: Unsplash)

Lotte World Tower | The first skyscraper over 100-story tall in South Korea, the Lotte World Tower is located in the capital of Seoul. The skyscraper year stands 555.7 m tall. (Image: Unsplash)

Ping An Finance Center | The second-tallest building in China, the Ping An Finance Center is a 115-story, 599 m (1,965 ft) in Shenzhen, China. (Image: Unsplash)

Makkah Royal Clock Tower | The Abraj Al Bait or The Clock Towers are a complex of government-owned hotels in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The main central hotel tower, the Makkah Clock Royal Tower, is the tallest in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (Image: Pinterest)

Shanghai Tower | The tallest building in China, the iconic Shanghai Tower stands 632 m above the financial centre of Shanghai. (Image: Unsplash)

Burj Khalifa | Standing far above the competition, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is the tallest building in the world. Standing at 829.8 m, the building has broken numerous records. (Image: Unsplash)