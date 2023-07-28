Yuge Yugeen Bharat: World’s largest museum of India’s history, culture to open in New Delhi

SUMMARY The Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum will be the largest in the world, showcasing the history and culture of India over 5,000 years. It will be housed in the North and South blocks in New Delhi, covering an area of 1.17 lakh sqm with 950 rooms.

The Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum will be the largest in the world, showcasing the history and culture of India over 5,000 years. It will be housed in the North and South blocks in New Delhi, covering an area of 1.17 lakh sqm with 950 rooms.

Launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a virtual walkthrough of the museum on May 18, 2023, on the occasion of International Museum Day. He also inaugurated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex and unveiled its new name Bharat Mandapam.

Thematic segments: The museum will have eight thematic segments that will tell the story of India from ancient to modern times. The segments include ancient Indian knowledge, ancient to medieval, medieval, medieval to transition phase, modern India, colonial rule, the freedom struggle and the 100 years from 1947 onwards.

Ancient Indian knowledge: This segment will showcase the rich and diverse knowledge systems of India, such as town planning, Vedas, Upanishads, medicine, mathematics, astronomy, etc. It will also display some of the ancient artefacts and manuscripts that illustrate these knowledge systems.

Ancient to medieval: This segment will highlight the various empires and dynasties that ruled India from the Mauryan to the Gupta period, such as the Vijayanagara Empire, the Mughal Empire, the Chola Empire, etc. The exhibition will feature art, architecture, literature, religion, and culture from these historical periods.

Medieval: This segment will focus on the medieval period of India, which saw the emergence of new kingdoms, such as the Delhi Sultanate, the Bahmani Sultanate, the Maratha Empire, etc. It will also explore the interactions and influences of different cultures and religions, such as Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, etc.

Medieval to transition phase: This segment will cover the transition phase of India from medieval to modern times, which witnessed the rise and fall of several powers, such as the Mysore Kingdom, the Bengal Subah, the Sikh Empire, etc. It will also depict the social and economic changes that occurred during this phase.

Modern India: This segment will showcase the modern history of India from the 18th century onwards, which saw the advent of British rule and its impact on various aspects of Indian society. It will also highlight the achievements and challenges of independent India in various fields.

Colonial rule: This segment will narrate the story of colonial rule in India by different European powers, such as the Dutch, the Portuguese, the French and the British. It will also examine the resistance and rebellion movements that emerged against colonial oppression.

Freedom struggle: This segment will celebrate the freedom struggle of India from colonial rule that spanned over a century. It will showcase the leaders and movements that contributed to the liberation of India from British rule.

